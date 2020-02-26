DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted murder suspect accused of stabbing another in a fight over drugs entered a not guilty plea in court.
At about 10 p.m. on the night of Feb. 4, sworn statements said 52-year-old Atheree Trurolo Chaney, a woman and the victim were spending time together in Decatur at an East Center Street home when they decided to split a crack cocaine rock three ways. Authorities said a fight broke out after the victim asked to take Chaney's share.
Police said the victim reached for the piece of rock after being told no, leading to a fight and the victim punching Chaney in the face. That's when Chaney is accused of grabbing a pocketknife and repeatedly swinging it at the victim.
The victim ended up with multiple stab wounds, including a major cut to the left side of his face that went from just above his left nostril to his jaw line. Police said his skin "was no longer attached as it normally should be" in that area.
There were also cuts to the back of his left arm, to the left of his chest above and below the nipple, and two others on the left side of his neck. The victim walked to a convenience store after the fight, where responders found him and rushed him to surgery.
Chaney's not guilty plea was to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery causing bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on $200,000 bail.
Chaney's pre-trial hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 6.