PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory.
The Piatt County Sheriff's Office has requested assistance in locating Paul Kaufman, 85.
Kaufman is described to be 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown hair and was seen wearing a ball cap, white shirt and blue jeans.
According to authorities, Kaufman was last seen at 102 E 8th St in Hammond at 4:04pm on July 16th. He was driving a gray 2010 Dodge 4 door pickup with Illinois license, 7771KS-B.
Authorities said the 85-year-old has a condition that places him in danger.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Paul Kaufman should contact the Piatt County Sheriff's Office at 217-762-5761. or call 911.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.