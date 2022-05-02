CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Monday, Flock Group, Inc. started installing Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) units around Champaign.
A total of 46 units will be installed throughout the community.
The use of readers was authorized in the City of Champaign in December 2021 for a two-year trial period following their installation.
Readers will primarily focus on areas that have experienced increased gun violence in recent years.
“Automated License Plate Readers will provide a powerful resource as the Champaign Police Department investigates serious crime and combats gun violence in our community,” said Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli. “This technology has the potential to be transformative in these efforts, aiding us with information to ensure thorough investigations are conducted and repeat offenders are brought to justice.”
To educate and inform the public on ALPR technology, the Champaign Police Department has launched a new webpage.
The page includes details on ALPR technology, including how it works, Champaign Police Department policies regarding ALPR data use, and answers to frequently asked questions. The page will also provide access to the Flock Group, Inc. Transparency Portal for Champaign’s ALPR data, once the system goes online. This page will provide access to statistics and information on the data gathered by ALPRs in Champaign and its use by the Champaign Police Department.
