SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A piece of legislation filed in the house this week could put the Clinton Power Station at risk of closing.
HB 3987 was filed this week and would repeal part of the Future Energy Jobs Act that became law in 2016. The bill helped keep the Clinton Power Station open.
It would also eliminate the clean energy tax credits that were made available to the Clinton Power Station. The bill is a political reaction to the federal probe of ComEd and its lobbying. As it stands today, the allegations have nothing to do with the Clinton Power Station itself or its plant operations, according to a press release sent out by State Representative Dan Caulkins.
“I’m very disappointed to see legislation filed that jeopardizes the future of the Clinton Power Station,” said Rep. Caulkins. “I will fight against this harmful bill every step of the way to make sure it does not become law,” Caulkns said.
The power station employees nearly 700 people around central Illinois and provided millions for schools in property tax revenue.
The station was slated to close in June 2017. The bipartisan legislative effort by former State Reprsentative Bill Mitchell to keep the station open was signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner to keep it open for at least another ten years.
The Clinton Power Station was slated for closure on June 1, 2017 until a bipartisan legislative effort created the Future Energy Jobs Act. Caulkins’ predecessor, former State Representative Bill Mitchell (R-Forsyth) worked diligently on legislation approved by both sides of the aisle that was ultimately signed by Governor Bruce Rauner three years ago to ensure the Clinton Power Station would stay open for at least another ten years.
“If it wasn’t for the Future Energy Jobs Act, the Clinton Power Station would be closed. I won’t stop fighting to keep the lights on at the power station,” added Caulkins.