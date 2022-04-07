SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois measure targeting catalytic converter thefts is going to the governor's desk.
House Bill 107 would require records to be kept of catalytic converter sales. It would add converters to the definition of recyclable metal, which would make record-keeping of purchases mandatory. There would be a requirement for a signed declaration from the seller saying a catalytic converter was not stolen, along with the vehicle's license plate number, pictures or video of the seller, and the seller's verified name and address.
A recyclable metal dealer would be prohibited from buying a catalytic converter with a value of over $100 with cash.
“Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed,” said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Tony Munoz (D-Chicago). “Too often innocent people come to find parts missing from their car, leaving them without transportation. We have to find a way to end these senseless crimes.”
After passing the Senate, the bill only needs the signature of Gov. JB Pritzker to become law.
