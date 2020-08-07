DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Opening a business for the first time can be nerve-wracking, but at the same time, it can be exciting.
Tim Clemmons and Brittney Lujan are the new owners of Hair on Hand.
"Everyday that we come to work, we just walk around in total awe that this is ours and we get to work here," Lujan said. "Not only that, we work for ourselves."
Opening a business together is described as a dream come true. Hair on Hand was an idea that was planted more than a year-and-a-half ago. Their pink-themed business involves selling high-end hair and eye lashes.
"Decatur was missing the high-end hair on the pick-up," Clemmons said. "You would have to order it and take two to three days. We wanted to supply it immediately."
Hair on Hand is also a nail salon.
"I love it when my clients sit in the chair and they're staring at their nails," Lujan said.
To Lujan, the business is about bringing something new to Decatur. For Clemmons, it is setting an example for young people. For this couple, it is showcasing there is much be proud of when one works hard towards their goals.
