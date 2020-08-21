DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - If one can't tell from all the memorabilia inside the restaurant, the Kansas City Barbecue pit speaks for itself.
It is a Black-owned-family business, and Kalin Gaines is one of the three owners. Two of his cousins lived in Kansas City for 20 years.
"We have a product we believe in," Gaines said.
When Gaines' family returned to Decatur, they noticed "a gap in the barbecue area." The grill master believed he and his family had more to offer.
Gaines is not just a business owner. Grilling and preparing food is his passion.
"You have to study your craft," Gaines said. "We study books, videos and everything."
Gaines joked how if the Black community doesn't like the food, they will let him know. Fortunately, the Kansas City Barbecue Pit has officially been in business for two years.
The Decatur native said he hopes his establishment can be an inspiration to the next person. He said one can come from any background and can be successful.
"You don't have to be deterred because someone laughed at your idea or thought it was stupid," Gaines said.
Gaines would not be the business owner he is now if he gave up his passion - a passion that feeds families.
