LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Boaters are asked to remove all boats from storage on Lake Lou Yaeger before the annual drawdown happens in early September.
The gates will be opened earlier than normal on the Tuesday after Labor Day (Sept. 8). Watercrafts stored on the lake should be taken out by no later than Sept. 9 in order to avoid getting stranded on the lake.
"Improperly winterized watercraft stranded on Lake Lou Yaeger could suffer severe damage during the winter season," Litchfield leaders said in a press release. "If you are storing a watercraft on Lake Lou Yaeger, please plan accordingly."
Authorities said it will become difficult to remove boats from the public boat ramps after the water level rapidly drops in the drawdown. The water will be dropped to 4-5 feet below normal "full-pool" levels. Excessive precipitation could affect this level.
A watercraft stranded on the lake should expect to stay in place until the spring of 2021.
Litchfield leaders will allow smaller fishing vessels and other small watercrafts to use the lake after Sept. 8 "at their own risk," which is common practice when the lake level is drawn down during the winter season.
Officials said lake residents and Lakefront Camping Lot Leaseholders may want to capitalize on the "unique opportunity" of an early drawdown to do shoreline maintenance and make dock repairs.
Anyone who wants more information should contact the Litchfield Lake Department at (217)324-5832 or email elamb@cityoflitchfieldil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.