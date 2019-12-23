CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The 10-year-old boy who was shot in Champaign will be home for Christmas.
According to an update from his mother on Facebook, Decari Roberts went home on Friday. Roberts was shot in Champaign on Dec. 1 in the 1600 block of Williamsburg Drive. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.
His mother posted on Facebook Friday saying, “Let his journey begin.”
Police say they found 10-year-old Decari Roberts inside a home suffering from two life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital.
Police said multiple rounds were fired into the home from the outside. Officers do not believe Decari was the intended target of the shooting. They also say this is not the first time the house has been targeted.
Decari is a student at Stratton Elementary School in Champaign.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Champaign Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.