SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During the month of October, Memorial Health System will offer free mammograms on Mondays.
The mammograms are for women 40 and older who are uninsured or underinsured. The National Cancer Institute recommends that all women aged 40 or older have screening mammograms every one to two years. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.
"Mammograms save lives every day," said Jackie Thomas, Breast Coordinator for Memorial Health.
Mary Ludolph, M.D., a Radiologist with Springfield Clinic checks mammogram screenings often. She is contacted with Memorial Health to read and interpret radiology film. However, she never thought she would be on the other side of the news. In 2014, her second screening mammogram showed Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS).
"It was a different role for me that I needed to embrace as a patient."
Dr. Ludolph said she made the decision to have a bilateral mastectomy, meaning both breasts were removed. Although cancer was only found on one side, she felt she had a better chance at health and survival by having both removed.
"It's not that I didn't believe my diagnosis," the mother of 5 shared. "I was just like no way. I'm 41. I had 0 risk factors."
The American College of Radiology found mammography has helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by nearly 40% since 1990. Thomas said it's important for women to schedule these annual exams so if cancer is found, it can be taken care of right away.
"It takes 15 minutes. It's just 15 minutes of your life."
Memorial Health will offer free mammograms on Mondays throughout October at various locations. Appointments are required.
- Decatur Memorial Hospital : 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 in the Memorial Breast Center. To schedule an appointment, call 217-876-2320.
- Jacksonville Memorial Hospital : 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on each Monday in October at the nonprofit hospital, 1600 W. Walnut Ave. To schedule an appointment, call 217-479-5696.
- Lincoln Memorial Hospital: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 at the nonprofit hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 217-605-5108.
- Springfield Memorial Hospital: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday in October at Memorial Imaging in the Baylis Medical Building, 747 N. Rutledge St. To schedule an appointment, call 217-788-4042
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in October at the nonprofit hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 217-707-5550.
