DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has donated $1 million to the WSOY Community Food Drive.
With Decatur food banks buying food for 19 cents a pound, The foundation's donation will mean about 5 million pounds of food purchased.
The drive is ongoing Friday, and only monetary donations are being accepted in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 4:40 p.m. Friday, the drive had collected over 7.9 million pounds of food.
People can still visit the Airport Plaza Kroger in Decatur through 6 p.m. to make donations. Donations can also be made online.
