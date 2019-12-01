MADISON, Wis. (WAND) - Authorities say a stray bullet narrowly missed a sleeping Wisconsin toddler, but instead struck her Baby Shark doll.
According to NBC News, investigators recovered 45 shell casings from a gun fight in Madison Sunday night.
"From the evidence collected it is believed that there were two sides shooting at one another. Several rounds entered into neighboring residences, missing one occupant by approximately" five inches, city police Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The 3-old Aziyah's mother told NBC affiliate WMTV that her daughter was playing with the toy shark 30 minutes before the gunfire erupted. Police say a bullet was recovered from the toy.
As soon as gunshots began, the mom ran into her daughter's second-floor room.
"If the bullet would’ve came a couple more inches, it could’ve targeted her," the mother said.