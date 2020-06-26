SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An employee at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield said his life flashed before his eyes when an active shooter who opened fire inside the facility pointed a gun at him and his coworkers.
Bryson Clayborne cried as he told WAND News he thought he was never going to see his mother and girlfriend again.
Clayborne is also a soon to be father, with a baby on the way.
Police swarmed the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse on Adlai Stevenson Dr. late Friday morning when calls came in that someone had opened fire.
Springfield Police told WAND News at least one person was shot.
Clayborne told WAND News the shooting happened in the welding side of the building.
He said he looked up and saw the shooter waving a gun and then opening fire.
He said he closed his eyes and ran. "I could have died," he told WAND's Chris Carter.
Clayborne said employees had undergone an active shooter training before the COVID-19 pandemic. But he said, "Your mind goes blank," when confronted with a real situation.
WAND News has multiple crews at the scene who are working to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
