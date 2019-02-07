CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A business owner is going to prison for harboring and employing undocumented immigrants.
Edwin J. Gire, 47, and the parent company of Gire Roofing Inc., Grayson Enterprises, were both sentenced in January to four counts of visa fraud and three counts of harboring illegal aliens. Gire had over 100 fake visas issued to Gire Roofing between 2011 and 2014 and provided made up roofing contracts to justify why he requested so many.
Prosecutors say the contracts mentioned work customers never signed off on and had forged signatures. They say he committed perjury and gave the court false information.
Gire also “knew or recklessly disregarded” the fact that undocumented immigrants were living in a Champaign building his business owned, a press release from Illinois prosecutors said. They added that he was trying to make the situation more attractive for the immigrants as Grayson Enterprises paid them “less than the applicable prevailing wage”, and as a result made it harder for immigration authorities to find undocumented people.
Gire must serve three years in prison, serve two years of supervised release after that term and pay a $30,000 fine. Grayson Enterprises has to pay a $250,000 fine and serve three years of probation.
The Bureau of Prisons is expected to name a time and place for Gire to self-report and start his sentence.