URBANA, III (WAND) - The Urbana School District community is invited to contribute ideas to a new Farm to School project that is being developed to bring agriculture education opportunities and fresh, locally-grown foods to Urbana schools.
The project is a collaborative effort between Urbana School District 116, Sola Gratia Farm, and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, with support from a USDA Farm to School Planning Grant, and is being informed by school district members and other local partners. The organizations are launching this project this month and intend to spend the next six months soliciting ideas and planning, with implementation to begin in late 2021.
The program presents many possibilities for improving the health and learning experience of students. Farm fresh food in schools will improve their nutritional content and taste while also reducing environmental impact.
The program will take various routes in how it can integrate farm fresh foods into the school district. "This could include building new school gardens or expanding on existing gardens, developing in-school or after-school agriculture classes, bringing farmers and other agricultural professionals to visit schools, or serving locally-grown foods in school cafeterias." Sola Gratia Director, Traci Barkley says.
After piloting the project in Urbana schools, the Coordinating Team hopes to expand to involve Champaign Unit 4 School District as well.
Students, parents, school staff, local producers, and community members are all encouraged to share their ideas for this project with the Farm to School Coordinating Team through surveys accessible on the project website.
You can also reach out to them by email at cufarmtoschool@gmail.com. The Coordinating Team is also seeking parents and students interested in joining the project’s Steering Committee, which meets quarterly to provide consistent guidance on the direction of the project. If interested, please reach out to cufarmtoschool@gmail.com.
