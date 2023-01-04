SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A luxury car dealer in Springfield has started a grant program to benefit downtown businesses.
Isringhausen Imports awarded $20,000 to the Wakery, a coffee house and alcohol-free bar scheduled to open early this year.
“Downtown Springfield has been good to Isringhausen Imports, and we would like to return the favor by helping a new generation of local entrepreneurs achieve their dreams,” said Geoff Isringhausen.
The grant comes as part of Isringhausen's new DRIVE program in collaboration with Downtown Springfield, Inc.
“There is no doubt that Isringhausen is a valuable partner in our downtown,” said Kayla Graven, Executive Director of DSI. “As with all of our applicants, they followed a passion that turned into a business. It is wonderful that Isringhausen wants to support budding entrepreneurs and help our downtown grow at the same time.”
Wakery owner, Elizabeth Wake plans to put the funds toward remodeling, inventory, equipment, advertising, and/or other start-up related costs.
If the initial program goes well, additional area entrepreneurs will receive similar DRIVE grants in the coming years.
“Isringhausen, DSI, and other civic organizations have a long-term vision for downtown Springfield, one that includes many places in the downtown area to live, work, eat, and socialize,” said Geoff Isringhausen. “The Isringhausen DRIVE Small Business Grant is just one piece of a larger puzzle.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.