CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign store took heavy damage when a car struck its entrance Friday.
Police said the vehicle drove about three-quarters of the way into the front of Big Lots, which is located at 2004 W. Springfield Ave., leaving behind broken glass all over the area. They were unable to say in a call with WAND-TV what led to the crash.
There were no injuries.
Officers called the damage to the store “significant” and said the business is closed for at least Friday. It’s unclear when it might reopen.