DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic lights are down after a car hit a pole in Decatur Friday night.
A WAND-TV crew responded to the crash scene at North Main Street and Grand Avenue and found authorities had closed the intersection. It's unclear how this happened at this time.
Power and traffic lights are down in the area.
The station will update this developing story as it learns more.
