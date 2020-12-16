URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Foundation Hospital has received the first shipment allotment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for Region 6.
Carle Health sent a press release saying it has received a quantity of vaccines meant for distribution to Illinois counties listed in the 50 with the highest COVID-19 death rate per capita. In this region, included counties are DeWitt, Macon, Fayette, Shelby, Clay, Cumberland, Jasper, Richland, Ford, Coles, Iroquois and Clark counties.
Carle said it is beginning first vaccinations at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital and Carle Foundation Hospital during the week of Dec. 14.
"The two hospitals received doses based on the state’s process of vaccinating healthcare workers who serve the 50 Illinois counties with the highest rates of death due to COVID-19," a Carle Health statement said. "The vaccine will become available to employees in front line areas caring for patients with COVID-19 in the days ahead."
