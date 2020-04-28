SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A Casey's General Store in Sherman Illinois is closed temporarily.
The store confirmed to WAND News a employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A cleaning team will be brought in to clean the store located at 270 Crossing Drive.
"At Casey’s, the health and well being of team members and guests is our top priority. When we learned that a team member at the 270 Crossing Drive store in Sherman tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately activated our response plan including temporarily closing the store and initiating a deep clean with a third-party cleaning provider. This was also the recommended guidance from the Department of Health and consistent with CDC guidelines. The store is temporarily closed and will reopen once the necessary cleaning is complete and we can ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support daily operations."
It's not clear when the store will reopen.
