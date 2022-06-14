Caterpillar moving global headquarters to Irving, Texas

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters out of Illinois.
The formerly Peoria-based company announced the company's existing officers in Irving, Texas will become its new headquarters from the current location of Deerfield, Illinois.
“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s, WEEK reports.
