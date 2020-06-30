(WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added three new symptoms of coronavirus to its list.
Congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea are now considered symptoms.
The CDC's last updated the symptom list in April to add loss of taste or smell, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.
An earlier list of symptoms listed only fever, coughing and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
The full list of key symptoms currently includes:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The World Health Organization breaks down its list of symptoms by severity, including other potential symptoms like conjunctivitis, rash or discoloration of fingers and toes, and loss of speech or movement.
Most common symptoms:
- fever.
- dry cough.
- tiredness.
Less common symptoms:
- aches and pains.
- sore throat.
- diarrhea.
- conjunctivitis.
- headache.
- loss of taste or smell.
- a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes.
Serious symptoms:
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.
- chest pain or pressure.
- loss of speech or movement.
Skin doctors have also been looking at feet amid concern over a condition dubbed "COVID toes."
The condition brings red, sore and sometimes itchy swellings on toes that look like chilblains, something doctors normally see on the feet and hands of people who’ve spent a long time outdoors in the cold.
