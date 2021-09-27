DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 in memory of Jelani Day.
Day, an Illinois State University graduate student, was reported missing in late August. Authorities found his body on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River about a quarter mile east of the Illinois Route 251 bridge.
The body was identified as being Day following forensic dental identification and DNA testing.
The planned Celebration of Life for Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Danville. The public will be invited to attend, the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page said.
Time and location for this event have not yet been announced. WAND News will update this story when that information is made available.
Day's family issued a statement following the identification of his body, saying "there are no words to clearly communicate our devastation." They said there are "more questions than answers" about Day's disappearance and death and their energy will be focused on that area.
Illinois State University's president also issued a statement about Day, saying the university community remembers him as "kind, intelligent and caring."
