SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The COVID-19 Response Fund is awarding $107,500 in grants to a dozen businesses in central Illinois.
The seventh round of grant recipients was announced Friday by the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois. The complete list includes:
- Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc. - $20,000
- The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce - $20,000
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield in IL - $15,000
- Midwest Mission Distribution Center - $15,000
- Eta Psi Sigma Foundation - $10,000
- Contact Ministries - $7,500
- Carlinville Women's Center - Adult and Teen Challenge - $5,000
- Urban Action Network - $5,000
- Sparc - $3,000
- Downtown Springfield, Inc. - $2,500
- Safe Families for Children Alliance - $2,500
- Greenview Food Pantry - $2,000
The local COVID-19 Response Fund has awarded $582,500 in grants overall, with a total of 74 organizations receiving grants. The groups receiving funds provide life-changing services to community members affected by COVID-19.
Donors have given a total of over $900,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund. The Community Foundation and United Way have contributed $50,000 in seed funding.
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) gave an additional $300,000 to the local fund, bringing the amount received from ICRF to $550,000.
The ICRF was created as a partnership between the United Way of Illinois, the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and Office of the Governor. It works to collect funds from individual, corporate and foundation donors, which then go to nonprofit organizations across the state.
Local nonprofits affected by the outbreak can apply for COVID-19 Response Fund grants here. The same link can be used to find more information or to donate to the local fund.
