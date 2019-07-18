SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An alderman race was decided by ping pong ball drawing Thursday after it was declared a tie.
The Springfield City Council voted in the same meeting to call the Ward 2 race between Gail Simpson and Shawn Gregory a tie. Gregory won the drawing, beating Simpson, who at one point held the seat for close to a decade before running for Springfield mayor.
Gregory and a group with him shared their excitement after his win. He could be seen hugging some of them when it was over.
Gregory is not yet an alderman, as he still has to be sworn in at a later date.
WAND-TV has attached a link with the full council meeting to this story. Skip to 1:07:47 for moments right before the drawing happened.