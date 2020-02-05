CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting is only hours away for the state of Illinois.
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said it's an exciting time overall.
"We are looking forward to people coming in to start this process," he said.
He said for some that choose to come in Thursday, the process should be about 5-10 minutes.
"I want them to know that when they come in, they'll step up to the counter, give us their name and then (we'll) get them their ballot and (they can) vote for all the candidates of their choice," he said.
He added this year, officials have replaced all the feeding tabulators.
"We did purchase new DS200 Machines, which are the premium machines for the election industry. We did get rid of the M100s that were outdated and no longer manufactured. So all the polling locations will have a different machine," he said.
He said additionally, officials have added one new voting location in Champaign at the ARC. There are officially about 10 voting locations.
"Voting early really helps us on election day. It helps us because it decreases long lines and takes a lot of pressure off of the election judges and makes for a smoother operation and smoother election overall," he said.
As a reminder, early voters can either vote in person or by mail. There are voting assistant terminals for people with disabilities.
Click here for WAND-TV's coverage on early primary election voting locations and times.