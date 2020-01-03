CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Health Department was one of two in the country to get a grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials and National Center for Health, Physical Activity, and Disability to help increase disability inclusion.
The grant will allow the department to participate in the Increasing Disability Inclusion in the Mobilizing for Action Through Planning and Partnerships Process project.
The $10,000 grant will be used to help include people with disabilities in community health assessments and community health improvement plan efforts.
The goal is to make sure data is collected to help form priorities and programs to support those with disabilities.
The other health department to receive a grant was in Texas.