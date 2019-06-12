URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - It's been nearly 30 years since the Champaign County Humane Society last made any renovations to its shelter.
That's all soon changing thanks to a capital campaign called "Expanding our Pawprint". The campaign is hoping to collect $1.75 million in donations.
Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn says right now the building needs to focus on a couple of things: a new lobby area, modernized chain link dog kennels, a new education building, expansion of a medical lab and new heating and AC.
"The air system breaks down routinely," she said. "Our AC system can't keep up. We are constantly having to get repairs and the units are so old that we have to have them custom made. So it's really time to do a renovation. There's a certain temperature that's optimal for animal health."
She says she wants to provide a safe, clean and happy place for both people and pets. However, in order to proceed, they need the community's support to move forward with the project.
To donate and learn more about the campaign, visit this link.