CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders are taking applications for a grant program providing local businesses with financial assistance.
With the Economic Support Grant Program, businesses can receive grant funds to reimburse their purchased equipment or supplies to protect customers and employees and maintain safe operations in the COVID-19 pandemic. Reimbursements of up to $1,000 are available for qualifying expenses businesses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020.
A press release said changes in the latest round include:
- An increase in the maximum award amount from $5,000 to $10,000. Businesses which received funding in round one may reapply for additional reimbursements, however, no business will receive more than $10,000 over the life of the program.
- This round allows businesses with just one employee to apply, although the business must still be located in a building outside of a residence.
Officials said businesses most impacted by the pandemic are prioritized with a ranking system. See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about that ranking system.
Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on May 26, 2021. Payments will go to the highest ranking applicants beginning in June. Click here to review qualifications and complete an application.
The reimbursement program was made possible with State of Illinois Economic Support funding as part of the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program (CURE).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.