URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who shot and killed his former friend was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury Friday.
Calvin Williams, 18, shot Gerryontae Brown, at his home, located on East Eureka Street in Champaign, on Nov. 12, 2020. Williams testified in his own defense, The News-Gazette reports, and said he believed Brown had a gun in his hand and that he shot first because he believed his life was in imminent danger.
The jury convicted Williams after less than an hour of deliberations. They heard testimony over almost four days.
The state built its case on Williams having a grudge against Brown over money he believed had been taken from him in August. Prosecutors had physical evidence and multiple witnesses to support their case. Williams denied this claim while on the stand.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 8. Williams can face 45 years to life in prison.
