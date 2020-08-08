CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that took place near a large crowd downtown.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling downtown Champaign. That's when they heard gunshots near the 300 block of N. Neil St. Once officers arrived on scene they saw a large crowd of more than 100 people flee the area.
Officers saw a car speeding south on Neil St. The car crashed a the intersection of Neil St. and University Ave. Three individuals got out and ran on foot.
Police caught up to two of the occupants, Jawon Brown, 25, and Allen Baines, 25, and arrested them on preliminary traffic, resisting and weapons charges. Officers recovered a handgun inside the car which was heavily damaged by gunfire. Brown and Baines were taken to Champaign County Jail. They're waiting for a court appearance.
Officers contacted a third occupant of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man. They discovered that the shooting left him with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries or damage were reported to police.
Preliminary investigations suggest there was a verbal argument between people in the crowd that led to the shooting in the parking lot. Officers processed the scene and found 28 shell casings from different calibers of ammunition, indicating multiple weapons were fired during the incident.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. The investigation is ongoing, and future updates may be provided as they become available.
