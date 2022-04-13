ST. LOUIS (WAND) - A young Charleston boy battling brain cancer saw his spirits lifted when he attended his first St. Louis Cardinals game!
Whyatt Yarnell first learned he had pineoblastoma in the summer of 2019. He ended up in remission for a year after treatment, but relapsed in March of 2021.
Yarnell has been through chemotherapy and operations. He's been brave through it all and inspired his community.
He went to his first Cardinals game during the week of April 11. It was a victory, too, as St. Louis beat the Kansas City Royals!
Click here to learn more about Yarnell's story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.