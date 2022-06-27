CHICAGO (NBC) - A Chicago-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 200 passengers derailed in central Missouri Monday afternoon following a crash with a truck, according to authorities.
Several train cars on Southwest Chief Train No. 4, which set off from Los Angeles, derailed at around 1:42 p.m. after hitting a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri, the railroad agency said in a statement.
Approximately 243 customers were onboard at the time, and there were early reports of injuries, according to Amtrak.
Local emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist the injured passengers. An Amtrak team was also deployed to the scene.
Mendon is approximately 80 miles northwest of Columbia.
In a tweet, Amtrak advised people to continue checking back for updates and urged those in need of immediate assistance to call or text 1-800-USA-RAIL.
