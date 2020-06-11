CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Videotape shows more than a dozen Chicago Police officers lounging in a campaign office while looting was happening near them.
It was at U.S Rep. Bobby Rush's campaign office earlier this month. Rush said he received a call nearly two weeks ago telling him his office was being burglarized. Security footage did not show burglars, but eight officers lounging in the office. The strip mall surrounding the office was looted at the time.
“They had their feet up on the desk, one was asleep on my couch in my campaign office,” Rush said. “One had his head down on his desk. One was on his cell phone. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses in their reach."
Rush said he notified an area alderman who passed it along to Mayor Lightfoot.
"They took such a lackadaisical attitude, a non-caring attitude in my own personal space while looting was occurring all around them. They didn't care. But I stand here to salute our great mayor," Rush said, applauding her quick response.
On Thursday, Lightfoot released images from the footage.
"These individuals were lounging a congressman's office, having a little hangout for themselves while small businesses on the South Side were getting looted and burned," Lightfoot said.
She promised the incident will be investigated "thoroughly" and the officers involved will be identified and held accountable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.