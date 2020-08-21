BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - The McLean County Coroner identified a child that died in a Bethany house fire Friday.
Alaina Nicole Jarnagin, 5, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Hospital. She was brought from her home on 302 N. Elm St.
About 20 firefighters in total responded to a fire at the home. Authorities were on the scene for about two hours.
The McLean County Cororner's Morgue indicated that the probable cause of the death was probable carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhaling smoke. The coroner said there was no indication of traumatic injury, no evidence of foul play and no non-fire related injuries to the child.
Fire Chief Michael Jennings said this is the first fatal fire to happen in Bethany that he is aware of.
"We want to thank the Bethany Fire volunteers, Sullivan Fire Protection District, Village of Bethany employees and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office for their assistance on this incident," a press release said.
The Moultrie County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
