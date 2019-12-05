KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WAND) - A child's kindergarten class came to support him as his foster parents became his forever parents.
Close to a full year ago, Michael Clark Jr. went into foster care with Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton, NBC Today reported. His adoption into their family became official in front of his classmates, who came from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids, Mich.
It was part of annual Adoption Day proceedings in Kent County court, and Michael had asked his class to come see him.
“I understand we are joined by Michael’s kindergarten classroom and teacher,” 17th Circuit Court Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner said when the hearing began.
It goes without saying that Michael's parents were excited to make him part of their family.
“We were thinking, ‘How can we build our family?'” Melvin said in an interview with WOOD-TV. “And there’s so many options, right, for building a family these days.”
Kerry McKee, Michael's teacher, wanted the class to learn a lesson from attending the hearing.
“The lesson is put a little love in your heart,” she said. “We rise when we support others.”