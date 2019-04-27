Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph early..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph early.