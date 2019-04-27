CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday morning hundreds upon hundreds of Illinoians took part in the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.
While some ran, walked, jogged and raced for individual reasons. Some running to spend some time with their loved ones, get in shape and others to run competitivly.
Saturday morning, Wilson Chemweno, set a new record for being the first male to finish the marathon with a time of 2:18.
"I'm very grateful with my time because I ran my best time," said Chemweno.
As for the women's winner, Margaret Njuguna, won with a timing of 2:36 marking it her second-best time.
"This was my second best time and I am very happy. Very very happy," said Njuguna.
And if these winners have a couple of words of encouragement or words to share for other runners out there it's to never give up and remind themselves that they are winners no matter what.