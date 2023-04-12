CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend's full marathon is set to return in April of 2024 after a four-year hiatus.
One new addition for next year's race is Savoy being added to the race route.
“One of the reasons we wanted to look at an alternative is to try to bring in more resources. If we’re able to lean on Savoy, that will increase some of the help that we can get,” said Co-Directors of Race Emergency Services.
Since runners come from all around the world, they also bring in loads of revenue for Champaign-Urbana businesses.
"The community embraces this and sees the joyfulness of it, but let’s face it, it’s really good for business too. Economically, it’ll be better for the hotels, it’ll be better for the restaurants, we’ll have more people from that,” said Jayne DeLuce, Executive Director of Visit Champaign County.
Mayor Debroah Frank Feinen said the hospitality is what keeps people coming back each year.
“We have a fast flat course, but people wouldn’t return without that hospitality. It’s how you get treated by the individuals who greet you at the hotel, or at your restaurant," said Feinen. "It is your interactions on the street, it is the neighborhoods who coordinate watch parties, and cheer people on and hold up signs and hand out water. It is everybody in this community embracing what an amazing event this is that makes it so incredibly special.”
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.