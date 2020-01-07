ST LOUIS (WAND) – A sensory-friendly day will be held on Sunday at the City Museum.
The museum said the day will be for sensory-sensitive friends so they can enjoy the museum with less light, noise and a quiet area to retreat.
The museum will make accommodations for guests with autism and sensory processing disorders. The museum will have reduced noise and lighting along with a designated quiet area for everyone to have fun and an interactive experience.
It’ll cost $16 on Jan. 12 and start at 11 a.m. and go through 5 p.m.
The museum held a sensory-friendly day in 2019 and 2018.
