(WAND) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Akorn Operating Company LLC.
The plant closed without notice and laid off all employees on February 22.
The plaintiffs are all Akorn employees who are bringing the class action under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act) to recover unpaid wages and other compensation owed after the company laid them off without notice.
According to the Illinois Department of Labor, "The Illinois WARN Act requires employers with 75 or more full-time employees to give workers and state and local government officials 60 days advance notice of a plant closing or mass layoff. An employer that fails to provide notice as required by law is liable to each affected employee for back pay and benefits for the period of the violation, up to a maximum of 60 days. The employer may also be subject to a civil penalty of up to $500 for each day of the notice violation."
The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity told WAND News via email that Akorn sent a WARN Notification late Wednesday evening after the company had already alerted its employees of permanent layoffs.
WAND will follow the progress of this suit as it moves through the legal system.
