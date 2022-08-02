DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The rain has finally moved out of Central Illinois, but clean up efforts are still happening in many neighborhoods.
All day, emergency crews were responding to dangerous situations across Decatur. Firefighters said its important to be aware that roads in the city can get covered quickly when fast moving storms roll in.
"Our crews responded to three different incidents today involving vehicles stuck in underpasses in the flood waters," Deputy Chief Jim Ohl, of the Decatur Fire Department told WAND News.
"On two of the scene our guys led people, got them out of their cars," Deputy Chief Ohl explained.
He said underpasses in town tend to be the first spots to flood, even after just a few minutes of heavy downpour.
"Very common for us to go out there and its usually people who either aren't paying attention or aren't expecting that much water," Deputy Chief Ohl added.
He said when rain comes in fast, it can become dangerous in just seconds.
"The storm drains underneath those underpasses are trying to take as much water in as they can. If someone were to get a leg stuck down in there, we could have a bad situation where people could drown in no more than a foot or two of water," Deputy Chief Ohl said.
Once the flood water receded, neighbors were left with broken tree limbs, debris and even a completely uprooted tree at one Harristown home.
The homeowner said she called 911 after a tree in her front yard hit a powerline and sparks started flying.
Ameren Illinois crews told WAND News they have been busy all day repairing lines, but this spot in Harristown was one of the worst they had seen all day.
More rain is expected later this week. Deputy Chief Ohl reminds drivers to turn around don't drown, if someone sees standing water on the roadway. If someone gets stuck, call 911 immediately.
