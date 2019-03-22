MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Cleanup underway after a store that has been family owned in Mattoon for decades went up in flames Thursday night.
Shores Jewelry Store caught fire around 5:30 p.m. It is located at 1614 Broadway Ave.
Shores Jewelry has been in business 1948 and has been at its current location since 1985.
The store was owned by Harold Shores.
Shores' son, son's fiance and 11-month-old grandchild were living in an apartment above the store at the time of the fire, but they were able to make it out OK. They say they believe they lost everything in the fire.
Several others also lived in apartments above the store. Everyone was able to escape.
Mattoon Fire Captain Mike Romine told WAND that fire crews were still on scene at 2 a.m. Friday putting out hot spots.
It is not yet clear how the fire started, but it did start on the third floor.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Shores' son's family.