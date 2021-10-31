New data out this week shows colleges are seeing a historic drop in enrollment.
Students at Taylorville High School are considering options like trade schools, the military, even taking a gap year- more than ever before, as the coronavirus pandemic has upended higher education.
"A big thing is the cost. I think another thing is just how they're going to do it- the ones that are choosing to go to college are choosing to do remote learning. I think a big this is they got comfortable doing that,” Lacy Glenn, a school councilor at Taylorville High School, told WAND News.
In 2018, 52.3% of Taylorville Seniors reported at graduation, they had accepted an offer to attend a four-year university. In 2021, just 47.49% said the same, down almost 5% in three years.
"I do think it's opening people's eyes to other opportunities. It's helping people see that they can get careers and jobs that are right for them, that don't cost a whole lot of money- and don't leave them coming out with a whole lot of debt as well,” Glenn added.
But the number of 2021 graduates reporting they were enter a trade or technical school was up 2% from 4.62% in 2018, to 6.7% in 2021. The number of grads reporting they were entering the military was up about 3% from 3.07% in 2018 to 6.15% in 2021. The increase was highest, 4%, among those saying they would take a gap year or immediately enter the workforce- 6.93% in 2018, and 11.17% in 2021.
"We at the school, as well, helping them figure out what the right path for them is, and what their interests are- so they can make the most out of their future,” Glenn explained.
These trends are one of the reasons Eastern Illinois University decided to take bold action and offer free college to some instate students.
"A student who is commuting, who has a 3.0 GPA and an adjusted gross income under $100,000- they're not going to pay a dime for their 4 years of education. It's just an incredible opportunity,” Joshua Norman, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, at EIU told WAND.
Before the pandemic, EIU had seen student enrollment grow for three years. But 2020 brought a drop, and Norman knew he had to take drastic action.
"Gosh we need a jump start, we need a shock to the system to continue the momentum we had prior to the pandemic. And we need to figure out how do we best support our prospective students and their families,” Norman said.
Now with increased support services for students, and a major financial incentive, EIU hopes to buck the trend and attract more high school students to its campus. To see if you’re eligible for the new financial aid program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.