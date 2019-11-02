DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - After 20 years, a community center is re-opening it's doors to the city of Danville.
The Owen Nelson Community Center was closed for about seven years. However, it was a birthday celebration for Owen Lee Nelson that inspired the community to help rebuild the center in her honor.
"We decided for her legacy, for her 91st birthday that we would restore this place," said her son Rufus Nelson.
He says the community center was originally built for the youth and as a place of worship. However, over the years the place became difficult to maintain.
"The roof caved in from a really bad storm...We were no longer able to use it for the youth service" said granddaughter Tina Nelson Jackson.
However, they were able to raise thousands of dollars through generous donations to re-construct the place. Rufus Nelson says it took him about six to seven weeks to fix the floors, windows and roof for his mother.
The center will be used as a multi-purpose center for both youth and adults.
"I'm just happy to be a part of it. We have new members and new ideas and it's going to be awesome.
The center is located at 210 Victory Street. To learn more and get involved contact Rufus Nelson at kimalisa51@comcast.net