SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Over $12,000 in cash was stolen in a September robbery at Alliance Community Bank in Springfield, a criminal complaint document revealed.
The robbery happened on Sept. 13, when prosecutors said Heather Horrighs, 42, entered the bank with a black and blue colored box and put it on the counter. The box had a note on the top that claimed there was a bomb inside of it that would go off in less than 10 minutes, per the complaint.
The amount stolen was about $12,888, per investigators. They said Horrighs then left the business and walked south across West Andrew Road to Minit Mart, where she entered the passenger side of a black Toyota Camry.
The complaint said state police traced a fingerprint found on the box to Horrighs. She was identified as an alleged female escort from a website connected to sex solicitation, investigators said.
Authorities arrested Horrighs and a second suspect, 50-year-old Theodis Parnell, on Sept. 14. The complaint said Parnell admitted to driving Horrighs to the bank before letting her out of the vehicle, then staying in contact with her by phone while the alleged robbery occurred.
Each suspect claimed in interviews the robbery was the idea of the other suspect.
