CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - In a concerning trend, Champaign County health officials are seeing a COVID-19 case surge in mostly unvaccinated school children and teens.
Data shows 90 percent of cases among those in the 12 to 17 age range are among people who didn't get their shot. Health officials said the virus is spreading quickly in schools.
The epidemiologist for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said vaccines are crucial to prevent hospitalizations.
"People who are fully vaccinated have a much better chance of protecting themselves if they get exposed to COVID-19, and we are seeing that," said Awais Vaid. "We are seeing the majority of hospitalizations among people who are not vaccinated. Even the cases of COVID-19 are primarily in people who are unvaccinated."
CUPHD said it has seen a good turnout for kids to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but it hasn't been enough.
