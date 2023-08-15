Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), has obtained a $500,000 Congressional earmark to assist the Illinois Public Health Association conduct training and build the capacity of the Community Health Workers workforce.

Community health workers are a bridge between hospitals and neighborhoods helping patients link to services. During the pandemic these workers worked with vulnerable populations to promote COVID testing and vaccinations.

Tom Hughes and Sen. Dick Durbin

Tom Hughes of the Illinois Public Health Association & Sen. Dick Durbin discuss $500,000 earmark to train community health workers. August 11, 2023

Illinois Public Health Association Executive Director Tom Hughes hosted Durbin this past week at the organizations Springfield office. Hughes says IPHA has already trained more than 700 individuals.

