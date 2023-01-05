DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of the man fatally stabbed in the neck, Tuesday evening.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as John R. Carmean, 35, of Danville.
Carmean was pronounced dead at 9:42 a.m. on January 4, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023. The circumstances surrounding Carmean’s death are under investigation by the Danville Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
According to police, on January 3, around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 300 block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway.
Upon arrival officers located Carmean with a stab wound to his neck.
Carmean told police he had been stabbed by another man but was unable to provide further information due to receiving treatment for his wound.
After further investigation police learned that Carmean had been in a verbal dispute with the suspect and that dispute became physical and the victim was stabbed.
Police identified the suspect as 41-year old Jesse Landers of Danville.
Landers was later found walking in the area of Woodbury St and Chandler St. and was taken into custody.
The case was reviewed by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office and Landers was charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.