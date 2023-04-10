DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Decatur Sunday.
Just before 1 a.m., Decatur Police responded to the 1200 block of N. Church Street for a shooting.
They found a 43-year-old man who had been shot and had him rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital. He did not survive.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Christopher G. Osman.
Detectives with the Decatur Police Department responded to investigate the incident, process the crime scene and conduct interviews.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423- TIPS.
