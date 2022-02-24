LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified an infant who police said was murdered by a Lincoln woman.
The child, 1-year-old Sophia Faye Davis of Mechanicsburg, was brought to HSHS St. John's Hospital on Feb. 6 from Logan County. She died on Feb. 8 at 12:27 p.m. while in hospital care.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said preliminary results from a Feb. 10 autopsy showed Davis died as a result of a traumatic brain injury due to blunt force injuries of the head.
Allmon said the death is consistent suspicious and is under investigation by the coroner's office and Lincoln police.
Cierra Coker, 20, of Lincoln is facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery in the same case. She was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23.
